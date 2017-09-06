Comey's testimony leaves questions unanswered

The Senate Intelligence Committee plans to follow James Comey's testimony with an interview with Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner, a source confirmed to ABC News.
And so Comey's testimony raised and left many questions unanswered. For those investigating Russia and the trump campaign our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas joins us now. Pierre, Comey certainly seemed like a man on a mission. What happens next? Reporter: Amy, good morning. With simmering but blistering focus he laid out his deep concerns over what he felt was pressure when he came to believe was an attempt by president trump to alter the Russian investigation by firing him. He never trusted him documents each encounter with the president right after they talked and said yesterday that he's given those memos to special counsel Bob Mueller. Bottom line, he wants Mr. Trump investigated and those close to trump face increasing scrutiny, the source telling ABC news the senate intelligence committee is planning to interview Jared Kushner later this month. Quite a showdown unfolding, Amy. Thanks so much, Pierre. George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

