Transcript for Confirmation Hearings for President-Elect Trump's Cabinet Begin

Busy day on capitol hill. A look live at capitol hill. It'll be busy there. First confirmation hearings for president-elect trump's cabinet nominees. They start this morning. Alabama senator Jeff sessions for attorney general. Retired general John Kelly up first and Mary Bruce on capitol hill for all of it. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. This is a big moment for the new administration and the start of these marathon confirmations, ten hearings over just three days with eight nominees. First up as you mentioned senator Jeff sessions for attorney general. You can expect his record on immigration and civil rights to take center stage. 31 years ago before the same panel sessions was rejected for a federal judgeship over concerns he made racist remarks charges he has passionately denied and now sessions will have his fellow senators testifying on his behalf. But in an unprecedented move, democratic lawmakers will be testifying against him. Senator Cory booker says he has to speak out because sessions' comments are a call to conscience but despite Democrats' concerns they don't have the power to block any of trump's nominees and the president-elect is confident they will all be confirmed. They're going great. Confirmations are going great. There's some concern about Jeff sessions in particular. I think he will do good. High quality man. Thank you. Reporter: Also today for the first time FBI director James Comey will be here on the hill answering questions for the first time since that bombshell announcement about his investigation into Clinton's e-mails right before the election. Comey will be testifying before lawmakers about Russian intelligence activities just four days after he briefed the president-elect on Russia's interference in the U.S. Election. George. He will get a lot of tough questions. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.