Transcript for Congress Moves Against Obamacare

plenty of other big stories cooking in Washington right now. Including a major move by congress taking the first steps towards repealing Obamacare and Mary Bruce is in our Washington bureau, as well. How close is congress to making this actually happen? Reporter: Well, this morning Republicans are at least one step closer to fulfilling their pledge to dismantle Obamacare but they still don't have a plan to replace it. Now, the president-elect has said he wants to do this very quickly and the house speaker says Republicans will move to repeal and replace in the first 100 days. But there is still a long road and a big fight ahead. 20 million Americans have coverage under Obamacare and Republicans say they don't want them to feel like they're having the rug pulled out from under them but as they move towards that repeal they still haven't agreed on what comes next. That's a big fight that's on tap right now, Mary. Also, we're learning one top Democrat SHAWN Lewis plans to set out the inauguration. Reporter: Congressman John Lewis says he will not attend the inauguration because he says he does not believe Donald Trump is the legitimate president. Lewis says he thinks the Russians helped trump get elected and helped to destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton so for the first time in his career Lewis says he's going to skip next week's festivities. Also some interesting on camera comments from Donald Trump himself. He spoke about the fact that his cabinet nominees have been breaking with him publicly on major policy issues during their confirmation hearings so what exactly is he saying about this? Reporter: Yeah, remember, just six days till he's sworn in as president and already we're seeing real is stance between trump's nominees and potential future boss. His picks for defense secretary and CIA director, for instance, are taking a much tougher stance on Russia. But now trump is responding. He says he wants members of his cabinet to be themselves. Adding that sometimes they may be right, sometimes he may be right. And that's the big X factor here just how much will trump follow the advice of his own cabinet. Dan and Paula. Big X factor, a lot of questions in just six days until the inauguration. Mary, always great to have you on the show.

