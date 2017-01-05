Transcript for Congress reaches deal to prevent government shutdown

Thanks very much. Latest from Washington where the president started his second 100 days taking on the tensions of North Korea and says the U.S. Might be forced to strike their nuclear weapons and called Kim Jong-un a pretty smart cookie. White house hoping for a health care vote and president trump says Obamacare is dead and promises to guarantee coverage of pre-existing conditions but that absent from the latest GOP plan and congress is going to fund the government through September and Mary Bruce on capitol hill with the details. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning. A rare moment of agreement on capitol hill late last night. Republicans and Democrats agreeing on a spending bill. Nearly $1 trillion to fund the government through September. Now, this ends any suspense over a government shutdown and delivers victories for both pe parties. More than $12 billion in military spending and Democrats will be pleased to hold off cuts to domestic programs including medical research and infrastructure but this catch-all spending bill expected to pass later this week is the latest victory for the president during his administration. The other big one, Democrats refusing to fund president trump's border wall but there is money for border security. What will it cover? Reporter: What's more interesting is what is not in the bill. There is no funding for the president's border wall. Now, this does include $1.5 billion for border security but none will go to construction of a physical barrier despite the president's insistence that be included the fight over the wall will have to wait at least until the fall. Thanks very much.

