Transcript for Congressman, wounded aide speak out after GOP baseball shooting

And joining us now from Washington are congressmen Roger Williams of Texas who is a coach of the GOP baseball team and his aide Zach Barth wounded by the shooter. So good to see both of you. Zach, let me begin with you. You were shot in the leg so how are you feeling this morning, Zach? You know, I'm okay. The leg, the leg is going to be okay. The bullet went clean through and I'm, you know, honestly I'm blessed to be alive. It was a very scary moment but without, you know, agents blaailey and Griner it would have been much worse so blessed to have them on our team. You are so right about that, young man. Congressman Williams, when did you know that something was happening. Where were you on the field? I hit the first ground ball to Steve and all of a sudden we heard this pow and I originally thought like many that it was a car that might have backfired but then they started coming at a rapid pace and I did what I don't know why I did it but I went and ran into the dugout which is in the ground about six feet. I literally dove into the dugout and a lot of my colleagues were there and it wasn't but about a short period of time that Zach came in from the outfield and he jumped in there and we ended up holding each other along with flake and Mo brooks and I think it was Mo brooks that took his belt off and gave it to flake and myself to help slow the blood down on Steve. I also want to say that without the capitol police we probably would not be here today. They did an unbelievable job and that blue line worked and I think that people across our country need to know how important they were and I think we owe everything to them. Absolutely, sir. I'm glad that you said that. Zach, how were you able to make it from the outfield having been shot? Well, so I was in center field just shagging fly balls whenever the shooting began. I ran to right field and just hit the deck and at that point the shooter trained his rifle on me and everything around me just started to pop. Then I felt the bullet hit my leg. I decided that wasn't the place I needed to be. I was just a sitting duck out there. So I made a run down the right field line. Third base line rather and ran into the dugout literally running for my life and at that point it was just all adrenaline. My fight or flight reflex just took me down. Everyone in there was doing their best to help you and to stop the bleeding as congressman Williams just said, but I know that congressman brooks said that he told you, you know, you've been shot and, Zach, did you really respond, it's not a big deal? You know, in the moment, I was thinking mainly about just staying alive, just keep everybody's heads down and my -- clearly I was able to run on it so in the moment I thought it must not been that bad, but that I was able to just kind of get down there but I was really just trying to stay alive. I wasn't really thinking about the severity of my injuries at that moment. The response from the nation has been overwhelming and I know that the game is going to go on and representative Williams, just tell people why that is so important. Well, I think it's important, speaker Ryan called myself and Joe Barton and our colleague congressman Doyle on the democratic side to see if we should play and all agreed we should for a lot of reasons. If we don't play the game, it's for charity, if we don't play the game that's been played 100 years we let these people that want to change the way we live in this country forever and we're not going to allow that to lap. When America gets punched, America punches back and we take days on, not off and this event goes to charity. I'm hoping that we'll have 50,000 in the stands so we need to play this game and it's the game of America, it's bipartisan. We're looking forward to playing it. And it's the right thing to do. Well said, sir. Well said. Gentlemen, thank you very, very much and wish you all the best going forward. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. And that place is going to be packed for that game. Zach, not a big deal. Again, he said that and adrenaline was flowing like that. I mean, to be shot but the reaction from everyone in the dugout to help in any way possible. Save that little boy, as well. We are learning more about

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.