Congressmen describe how the GOP baseball shooting unfolded

Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks tell "GMA" about the moment a gunman opened fire at their GOP baseball practice and how they came to the aid of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise after he was shot.
4:46 | 06/15/17

