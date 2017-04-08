Transcript for Conrad Roy's cousin speaks out after texting suicide sentence

Deborah Roberts with us from Taunton, Massachusetts, this morning. Deborah, thank you. Joining us is Conrad Roy's caussin Makenna o'donnell. Thanks for being here. I know this has been a tremendous loss for you and your family and yesterday was yet another difficult day. I want to ask you, Makenna, when the judge sentenced Michelle Carter to 2 1/2 years saying she would serve 15 months of it but saying she could remain free while she appeals this, what was your reaction? I was just sick. Just sick to my stomach the fact that she can just be free and my cousin, he's not here 2 1/2 years isn't enough. It's not enough. She should be behind bars. In the end she was convicted on involuntary manslaughter. The judge determining that words, that text messages do matter. Was there any justice here for you? Just a little bit. Not enough. It's not enough. She should be in jail. It's just -- it's just I don't understand how someone can be free knowing that she deliberately told him to get back in the car and she gets to sleep in her own bed tonight. She gets to eat breakfast. She gets to wake up with her family. Meanwhile, where is Conrad? Where is Conrad? He's watching us. From up above. He's not going to be here anymore. We know that your cousin Conrad did struggle like many teenagers do, your family said he battled depression. What message do you hope to send to other teenagers out there suffering like your cousin did? That there's always an open door. There's so much more to live for. I mean you guys can call me and talk to me. There's so much more -- no one should have to struggle with social anxiety and depression and everyone shouldove themselves, you know, like -- it's just so hard and things always get better. There's always a light at the end of the tunnel, always. And Makenna, I know that while you want justice, while you'd like to see some remorse in this case, you have also said that you believe Michelle Carter needs help. She does. No Normal human being who doesn't have problems would tell someone to get back in the truck. It was a toxic environment. I do believe she needs help and I do believe she needs to take responsibility for her actions. She hasn't shown anything, nothing. It's just blank. I have no words. I know -- I just don't understand. It's been a horrible ordeal for your family. I do want to give you the opportunity to tell America what your cousin was like. Conrad, he was so funny. He was goofy. He had so much life. He was selfless. And he had strength and he was just -- he was just a great person. He had great conversation. He was just a wonderful person to be around. His energy was just unbelievable. Out of this world and the world no longer has that. We'll leave it there this morning with positive words about the cousin that you lost. We're thinking about you and your family and Conrad's parents this morning. Makenna, thank you very much for being here. You're welcome. Thank you. Makenna extraordinarily brave for coming on the program. Coming up tonight much more on this case, a special edition of "20/20" as we take a look at how powerful words can be in a text message and what our teenagers and young people face in this new era we live. Such an important lesson for everyone to learn. 10:00 tonight. Coming up, making a jail break with a drone.

