Consumer Alert: Millions of Home Dehumidifiers Recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued another recall of millions of dehumidifiers that can overheat.
0:17 | 11/03/16

And a safety recall this morning millions of DL are being called. They were sold between 2003. And 2013. Under several brand name to they've been linked to several fires that have caused serious damage our website has full details.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

