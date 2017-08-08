Consumer alert: How to stay safe selling goods on apps

More
Safety experts warn sellers and buyers to beware of meeting up with people in real life from an online marketplace and suggest meeting in a public place that has other people and surveillance cameras.
2:34 | 08/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Consumer alert: How to stay safe selling goods on apps

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49089844,"title":"Consumer alert: How to stay safe selling goods on apps","duration":"2:34","description":"Safety experts warn sellers and buyers to beware of meeting up with people in real life from an online marketplace and suggest meeting in a public place that has other people and surveillance cameras.","url":"/GMA/video/consumer-alert-stay-safe-selling-goods-apps-49089844","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.