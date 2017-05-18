Transcript for Consumer Reports releases their top picks for sunscreens

Now to that summer sunscreen headline. "Consumer reports" is out with their list of the best brands to protect your skin. Let's take a look. With the official start to beach season almost upon us, "Consumer reports" releasing their list of the best sunscreens to keep your skin safe all summer long. Their top three picks, laroche-posay melt-in sunscreen milk at 36. Trader Joe's spray spf 50 at $6 and equate sport lotion spf 50 at $5. According to "Consumer reports" those spf numbers aren't always a reliable indicator of protection. Almost a third of their samples not matching the spf number. We tested 58 lotions, sprays and sticks and out of those sunscreens, 20 of them came in in our test at less than half the spf listed on the label. Reporter: While the personal care products council, a trade association that represents the sunscreen industry, told them, it disagreed with their findings and that their methods aren't the same as required by the product manufacturers to assign the spf designation, "Consumer reports" stands by their report. And we're here now with board certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe. Thanks for joining us. I use sunscreen, you know, obviously to protect my skin. Good for you. And I'm just curious how much do I put on and what is the correct spf because that's always the issue. You want to aim for an spf of 40 or above and you got to look for the words bro spectrum. Th means you're protected against uva and uvb. My rule of thumb, fill a shotglass worth of sunscreen. That 'in you have to adequately cover your face and your exposed areas but you got to reapply that same amount every two hours if the skin is dry or even more frequently if you get wet or you sweat. For me I mean a bigger shotglass. Slightly. Slightly. But also, doctor, so many sunscreens protect against pollution, the blue screen from your cell phone. From wrinkles. Do they work. We used to think ultraviolet rays were the only type that could damage the skin. New studies are showing pollution, blue light from your cell phone and laptop, everything can do damage now so keep an eye out for new products. We'll keep our eye out. Good morning, it's 8:27,

