Transcript for Consumers expected to break record on 'National Returns Day'

Thanks very much. The rush to return unwanted holiday gifts. National returns day and as we mentioned consumers are projected to take back $90 billion worth of goods this holiday season. Delivery services are bracing for what could be a record-setting week. Rebecca Jarvis is back. You've got details on this. 90 billion with a "B" in return, yes, a quarter of all returns are going back at this time. 1.4 million returns today is what U.P.S. Projects. Up 8% from last year and according to U.P.S., 75% of consumers returned at least one purchase from an online retailer last year, retailers are listening, 49% are now offering free return shipping but, robin, as you said, what happened to the thought that counts. I know, really. So they are listening to their customs but what are retailers getting out of this new policy. If people go back to the store H. Is where the retailer really wins because people in general tend to purchase something if they bring a return back to the store. About 54% of people say they will buy something if they bring the returack according to a Washington, D.C. Based technology company that works with retailers to handle returns. Fur going back to a store one thing people should keep in mind, look at that return policy, a lot of them, a lot of them have 30-day return policies so you're not quite in the window yet but you might as well take care of it right now. If you got a gift card from a retailer or restaurant that isn't your favorite, you actually do have an option there for returning it, you don't necessarily return it to the retailer, that's not what they do but can you go on websites like gift card granny, raise card pool and sell it for a portion of what it sts, what it actually is valued at and then you get a little money for the gift card or you can regift it too. That always works and I'm happy to take it. 30 days.

