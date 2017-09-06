Transcript for Corey Lewandowski calls Comey 'the deep state in Washington'

Okay, Amy, thanks here with Corey Lewandowski former trump campaign manager now an outside adviser to the white house and president trump. Thanks for coming in this morning. You know, we saw the president's tweet. He said basically that James Comey was lying yesterday, also said he had vindication. You said he is a liar all the time, James Comey. The president could prove this if he releases tapes. Will he? I don't know if there are tapes. You know how the system works. No, every president is different but you know president trump. I don't know if there is a tape inside. The president has said maybe there is, maybe there isn't. I don't know if there is or isn't. I don't work in the building. Not yesterday when James Comey was testifying, but when he was the director of the FBI he made repeated misstatements that he had to go back and clarify afterwards and he made the same -- ? Difference between a misstatement and lie. Hold on a second. First of all -- If you don't say the truth it's a lie. When you make a mistake you make a mistake. You're an adviser to the white house and spent hours in the white house. This is a major issue of contention, does the president have tapes. If you don't know why not? Look, I don't work for the white house. I worked for the campaign. I have no formal role in the building. I don't know what the process -- How do you know if the president is telling the truth. I don't know if there are tapes. What we know for sure what Jim Comey said yesterday the president has never been under investigation. It's the only thing. If you look at what Marco Rubio said it was the only -- You believe James Comey when he said the president was not under investigation. You don't believe him when he says the president asked for a loyalty pledge. You don't believe James Comey when he says that in a meeting in the oval office with the president the president asked had him to let the Flynn investigation go. What I don't believe is Jim Comey who is the director of the FBI for the last five years says I was so afraid because the president asked me to do something, I didn't know what to do. I wasn't qualified basically he said to call the attorney general, to call the white house counsel to call the deputy attorney general. This is the director of the FBI. And he was so shell-shocked, stunned, if you will that the president asked him to, hey, let it go potentially. I hope this goes away and what he said yesterday under congressional testimony was nobody has ever been tried or convicted of hoping for something. He swore under oath that was the truth. He told people at the time that was the story. He wrote contemporary in his notes at the time and he was actually asked yesterday why should we believe you and not president trump? Here was his answer. You have to look at the whole testimony. You can't cherry-pick it and say I like these things he said but on this he's a dirty rotten liar. You got to take it all together and I've tried to be open and fair and transparent and accurate. A really significant fact to me is so why did he kick everybody out of the oval office? Why would you kick the attorney general, the president, the chief of staff out to talk to me if it was about something else? And so that to me is -- as an investigator is a very fact. That is a pretty big question. Why did the president kick everyone out of the office. Jim Comey is the one -- Answer this question first. Answer that -- hold on a second. Don't ask me another question. Because Jim Comey opened the door on January 6th for a private conversation and said he'd like to brief you directly privately in trump tower. That was the Normal course of business. Why wouldn't the president have a personal private conversation with Jim Comey after Jim Comey originally asked for those private meetings. That was a private meeting back in January about the dossier because it was a sensitive personal matter. That was a spraeparate meeting in February, February 14th, the attorney general was there, the vice president was there, Jared Kushner was there. The president asked them all to leave. Why did he ask them to leave? Maybe he wanted to have a conversation with Jim Comey directly. What I do know -- About Michael Flynn. Jim Comey testified yesterday under oath that he knew that Jeff sessions was going to recuse himself. How did he know that? Because he testified to -- He didn't say he knew that. Hold on. He said I believe that. He believed it would be inevitable based on information he received as FBI director. Here's what we know, on March 1th, Carol Lee of "The wall Street journal" wrote a story published and said there was FBI hand-wringing and no formal process for the attorney general to be recused from an investigation other than public pressure. How do you know what the president is saying is true? Look, how do we know it is not true? Here's what we know, two people are in the room, the director of the FBI and president of the United States. What we also know is that if the director of the FBI thought a crime was committed, meaning he was asked to obstruct justice by the president of the united States under 18 U.S. Code section 4 he has an obligation, not only an obligation, a duty to report that to either the white house counsel, the attorney general, or the associated attorney general of the United States. He did none of those things and if he doesn't do that and knowingly conceals information of a crime, that is a felony punishable by three years in jail. James Comey said that right now he has turned everything over to the special counsel. Did he turn over to the special counsel or the media. What he admitted he's the leaker. He is the deep state in Washington that is everything is wrong. He admitted under oath that he gave his contemporaneous notes to a law professor. If that what he has done and continues to do this, if this is his pattern as the FBI director he absolutely should have been fired and if he is the chronic leaker he should be prosecuted. You think he should be prosecuted. A special counsel has been appointed. He now has the memos from those meetings with James Comey so even though the president wasn't under investigation before he's very likely is under investigation now. He's absolutely not under investigation. James Comey testified yesterday and he's only been removed from the FBI for less than two weeks, three weeks, that at that time candidate trump was never under investigation, president-elect trump was never under investigation. Is it possible under some strange scenario since he last an investigation has started. It's possible. Highly unlikely. Isn't that why the president has a personal lawyer. No, that's what everybody does. That's what the Clintons did. They brought in Lanny Davis to take care of all their problems, right? You were there. You remember it. I actually wasn't there at that time. Final question, James Comey answered these questions under oath. Is the president prepared to answer these questions under oath as well. Look, the president has no obligation to answer anything. What we do know he has said time and time again to reiterate the president has never been under FBI investigation and James Comey testified to that yesterday. Corey Lewandowski, thanks very much. My pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.