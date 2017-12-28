Corey Lewandowski responds to sexual assault allegation

More
President Trump's former campaign manager said he will "let the process play forward" after singer Joy Villa filed a police complaint.
2:02 | 12/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Corey Lewandowski responds to sexual assault allegation
President trump stirring up controversy on his working vacation in Florida, touting his legislative successes. All as his former campaign manager faces sexual assault allegations. Kenneth Moton has the very latest. Good morning to you, Kenneth. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. It was a nice gesture. President trump taking a break to thank firefighters at a local fire station, but the president spent most of his time in front of the cameras talking about his first year in office. President trump's surprise visit. You do a fantastic job, so we wanted to thank you very much. Reporter: The president stopping by a west palm beach fire station to thank first responders and tout his own record. We have signed more legislation than anybody. Broke the record. Reporter: That claim, false. President trump has signed the least amount of bills than any president at this point in office. We catch glimpses of him playing golf nearly every day of his vacation. But a box truck blocked the view of the president hitting the Lakes. Corey Lewandowski is on defense, now facing a sexual assault allegation. A trump supporter who wore a make America great again picture tweeted this picture. She said it was taken seconds before Lewandowski slapped her behind not once, but twice. She was shocked, she wrote. She told ABC news, if Lewandowski, would, quote, apologize, that's all I want. Lewandowski, a contributor with the fox network was asked about the allegations. I'm not here to speak for joy, but I'm here to speak for me, and what I will do is let the process play forward. Reporter: It's not the first time Lewandowski has faced legal trouble. During the campaign, he was involved in a physical altercation grabbing a reporter by the arm, but the misdemeanor battery charge was dropped.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52023964,"title":"Corey Lewandowski responds to sexual assault allegation","duration":"2:02","description":"President Trump's former campaign manager said he will \"let the process play forward\" after singer Joy Villa filed a police complaint.","url":"/GMA/video/corey-lewandowski-responds-sexual-assault-allegation-52023964","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.