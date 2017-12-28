Transcript for Corey Lewandowski responds to sexual assault charges

President trump stirring up controversy on his working vacation in Florida, touting his legislative successes. All as his former campaign manager faces sexual assault allegations. Kenneth Moton has the very latest. Good morning to you, Kenneth. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. It was a nice gesture. President trump taking a break to thank firefighters at a local fire station, but the president spent most of his time in front of the cameras talking about his first year in office. President trump's surprise visit. You do a fantastic job, so we wanted to thank you very much. Reporter: The president stopping by a west palm beach fire station to thank first responders and tout his own record. We have signed more legislation than anybody. Broke the record. Reporter: That claim, false. President trump has signed the least amount of bills than any president at this point in office. We catch glimpses of him playing golf nearly every day of his vacation. But a box truck blocked the view of the president hitting the Lakes. Corey Lewandowski is on defense, now facing a sexual assault allegation. A trump supporter who wore a make America great again picture tweeted this picture. She said it was taken seconds before Lewandowski slapped her behind not once, but twice. She was shocked, she wrote. She told ABC news, if Lewandowski, would, quote, apologize, that's all I want. Lewandowski, a contributor with the fox network was asked about the allegations. I'm not here to speak for joy, but I'm here to speak for me, and what I will do is let the process play forward. Reporter: It's not the first time Lewandowski has faced legal trouble. During the campaign, he was involved in a physical altercation grabbing a reporter by the arm, but the misdemeanor battery charge was dropped.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.