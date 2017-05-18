Corey Lewandowski on Trump in the White House

More
Trump's former campaign manager tells "GMA" what he knows of Trump's mindset in the White House and how the president is reacting to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel.
3:13 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Corey Lewandowski on Trump in the White House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47482831,"title":"Corey Lewandowski on Trump in the White House","duration":"3:13","description":"Trump's former campaign manager tells \"GMA\" what he knows of Trump's mindset in the White House and how the president is reacting to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel.","url":"/GMA/video/corey-lewandowski-trump-white-house-47482831","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.