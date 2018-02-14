Transcript for Couple gives each other an annual review every year of their marriage

Welcome back to "Gma." You can't wait. I'm just taking a look. You can have a piece. Love is in the air, everybody. We have a great audience and they're ready for Valentine's day. Pretty. Very pretty. I have a funny story I want to share with you guys. You're going to love this. It is perfect for Valentine's day. As I say so myself it's got to be funny. There is a new article in "Usa today" and describes an annual performance review that one man named Bob Brody gets from his wife every year just before Valentine's day. An annual performance review. Just before Valentine's day. Just before Valentine's day. Under accomplishment she said excels in opening tightly clamped jars and killing rogue spiders. Two pluses. And some of the faults are that he still dominates use of the TV remote control. So here -- who here in the audience thinks a marriage performance review is a good idea? I sigh the women responded. The women responded but I'm confused. How many people clapping are actually married? Exactly. Oh, Michael. That wasn't a lot of enthusiasm there. A slow clap. But the thing is it's not a real deal. He justrote this as satire. He wrote it about her. He wrote about the review he gets from her and says he's been married to his wife for 38 years. Something is working. He said marriage is an endless performance review which I agree with that and he said if he had to write a review about his wife, he would say she's perfect. Ali, you're perfect too. Oh, George. He sets you up like that. If you were to get a review, what do you think your review would say? Oh, I -- I am -- You know, I love asking questions you three can't answer. I love it. What would my review say? We'll skip that and move on. How about that? We don't have to skip it. I always do it. I get in trouble for not being handy around the house. I would fail at that. Really. Yes. You got to be good at something. She's keeping you around all these years. Uh-huh. She could call in at any second. You know Ali. I didn't mean it that way, George. I'm so sorry. You just dug yourself a hole. I'm going to leave now. I'm so sorry. Should I move on? Yeah, let's do it. Kyrie Irving, "Uncle drew" you heard of it. Alter ego gone viral coming to the big screen in is it really. This summer. We have a sneak peek. Oh. The center of the street ball universe. What makes you think you have a chance? ??? Someone like you combine old school with new school. I'll do it on one condition. It's got to my team. Anything but that. Don't be slamming my door. Sorry about that. Man, you just did it -- Got to get the boys. What's up? Are you blind? Swish. You look like wolverine's grandfather. That's none of my business. That's your look. Check out the cast right here. We got Shaq, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie, Tiffany haddish. It's going to be a lot of fun.

