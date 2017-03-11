Transcript for Couple emotional, speechless after dramatic 'GMA' hair makeovers

We saw three amazing transformations, Kim, April and Jodi. Those are the before shots and there they are with their new looks. Now for our final reveals. Noah and Abby who by the way are boyfriend and girlfriend. They'll see each other with their new 'dos in a moment. Remember this great man right here, Giovanni, gio. Hello. We saw you cut Noah's hair. Have it right here. Right here. Yes. All right. So he hasn't seen it. Do you want to spin him around? Of course, of course. Let's let him see it for himself for the first -- The audience first. Yeah. All right. Keep it going. Keep it going. What do you think, man? I love it. Wow. Yes? Yeah. Oh, my goodness. It's different. You want to do that because of the fire academy. Yes. I'm joining in January and I had to get it cut. Oh, man, look. He's been growing his hair for four years and donating this to locks of love. That's a good face. He is so happy. And Abby is here. You can't wait to see him. But we've got to spin you around. That's true. Ah. Whoo. Ready? All right. Here we go. Oh, my god. What do you think? Oh, my god. I love it. Oh, my. I don't even know what to say. Oh, my -- it's so different. Of course. Thank you. Going to make me cry. That's a great job, Kari. You're about to make me cry. You've been dyeing her hair since you were what, 9. Yes. So -- With Abby it was a labor of love and she was just trying and we laughed and cried and took us some time. As you can see with the pink and the blues in her hair Abby loved bold extreme hire color. With that we wanted to do a drastic change and keep it both in that bold extreme hair color so we took it dark, rich, edgy, on trend and it problems the contrast between her skin and her eyes so well. She's so stylish. Come on. We got to let them see each other. You want to see each other. All right. All right. I'm just going to move this open. There you two go. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. What do you think? What do you think? What do you think of each other? Oh, my -- it looks so good. Oh, my god. You know what, you got a new boyfriend now. You don't even recognize him. Noah, what do you think of Abby. I love this color. It's so different but I love it. Oh, my god. I don't know what to say. You two are funny. Come on, gio. Come on, gio.

