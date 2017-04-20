Crafty Corgi owners transform retro TV into chic dog bed

Jonathan and Lisa, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, turned a retro TV into a chic doggy paradise with stained glass windows.
0:34 | 04/20/17

Transcript for Crafty Corgi owners transform retro TV into chic dog bed
