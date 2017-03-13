Transcript for Criss Angel rushed to hospital after stunt goes awry

We're back now with that ABC news exclusive. Daredevil criss angel rushed to the hospital after a dangerous stunt went wrong. ABC's Matt Gutman is here. Has those details. Good morning, Matt. It's one heck of a way to make a living. Crisangel went unconscious in front of a packed house during one of his most dangerous stunts and had to stop the show. Paramedics removed him from the stage but overnight he said risking his life and doing the same thing the next day is just part of the job. He's the magician known for his death-defying stunts. This morning, criss angel is speaking out about a trick that sent him to a Las Vegas emergency room. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger and for me it's always about pushing my envelope. Reporter: The 49-year-old illusionist performing a routine like this one, dangling upside down in a straitjacket Friday night, something went dangerously wrong. He's flailing his arms and his legs trying to do everything he can to wriggle free. Angel reportedly losing consciousness midair in front of a stunned audience. Once I started going up, I was told that I began my escape and that's all I remembered until I woke up and I was literally surrounded by paramedics and people putting things in my arm. Reporter: And just 24 hours later, the mind freak live mastermind strapped into that straitjacket once again. Dangling in the air by his ankles to perform that very same stunt, this time successfully. It's not the first time the world famous magician has been caught this a performance gone wrong. In 2015 it was angel jumping to the rescue when fellow escape artist Spencer Horsman became trapped in a water torture cell during a rehearsal. What I saw was somebody losing the ability to be aware what was going on. Reporter: This morning, angel says taking risk is all part of the act. I really take my life really at the mercy of whether or not something is going to work or not. Skeptics say Friday's incident was part of the show. The illusion they say, angel insists it was not a publicity stunt and his doctors wanted him to sit out another day and that he had to sign himself out of the hospital. He says audience members were offered refunds for Friday's show but he was apparently so confident he would pull it off again Saturday he even had his 2-year-old son in the audience. You got to really believe in yourself for that one. Yeah, that's one way of putting it. All right, Matt, thanks so much.

