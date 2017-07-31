-
Now Playing: Arrests made in suspected terror plot in Australia
-
Now Playing: Jury selection begins in Teamster 'Top Chef' trial
-
Now Playing: American tourist attacked in Turks and Caicos
-
Now Playing: Outer Banks power outage forces evacuations
-
Now Playing: 12 inmates escape Alabama jail
-
Now Playing: 4 taken into custody after Australia plane threat
-
Now Playing: John Kelly begins tenure as WH chief of staff
-
Now Playing: Putin slashing number of US diplomatic staff in Russia
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay faces the men she rejected
-
Now Playing: Trump, Abe agree to increase pressure on North Korea
-
Now Playing: Reaction to shocking video of a death at the US-Mexican border
-
Now Playing: Trump on Twitter taunts congressional Republicans over health care bill defeat
-
Now Playing: Maks and Peta's baby gets dancing lessons from Uncle Val
-
Now Playing: How to get your kids back on their school-year sleep schedule
-
Now Playing: Doctor takes break from having own baby to help other expectant mother
-
Now Playing: Thousands evacuate North Carolina's Outer Banks after power outage caused by construction company
-
Now Playing: American tourist shot during armed robbery in luxury vacation home
-
Now Playing: Alleged terrorist plot in Australia disrupted
-
Now Playing: 'Wonder Woman' could become the first comic book project nominated for best picture
-
Now Playing: Great advice and insight from powerful businesswomen