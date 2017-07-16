Transcript for D23 Expo gives fans a sneak peak at new 'Star Wars', Marvel films

Good morning, America. That's the cast of -- "A wrinkle in time." One Oprah Winfrey there. Reese Witherspoon, and others. We're getting anned advanced look this weekend. Fans have been camped out to get any semblance of a clue from Disney. Matt Gutman on the story with huge star power on display. Reporter: It was a galactic reveal. For the galaxy's most diehard fans. 7,000 watched this behind the scenes clip. Named "The last jedi," "Star wars" episode eight focuses on Luke Skywalker and rey. This period is almost more excited to me, because the France so passionate. Between Luke and rey, there's a lot of conversation to be had. Reporter: Spiced up with mysterious new characters. I hear you're a little bit shady in the film. A man of many words. I'm in the company of Luke Skywalker. So I'm just starstruck. Reporter: In the movie or right next to you. Right this second. Reporter: Also hurtling through space, the cast of "A wrinkle in time." Newly minted Disney legend Oprah Winfrey bringing down the house. You, you, you get a poster. And you get a poster! Reporter: Do I get a poster? Where's my poster? A poster. Not close to a car. Reporter: Had you seen the trailer before? This was your first time. Were you surprised? It was amazing. It's like Charlie's angels, but not. It's universal angels. Reporter: Family, so often the universal theme. My family's all-time fav, "Mary Poppins." A question from my 9-year-old daughter, Libby wants to know if the ending is going to be sad like the original. Libby, you're going to have to wait and see. Reporter: No series has packed as many stars in one place as "The avengers." So many, they crashed each other's interviewed. Coming to say hello to Benjamin. Reporter: There's nothing good in there. Thank you. Reporter: Old characters return. As does the most powerful of villains. The interesting thing about the villain, he can unify all these other people together. He can. He can. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Matt Gutman, ABC news, Anaheim, California. Where do you begin? What are the movies you're excited to see? How many stars did Matt Gutman sit down with? I mean, those are huge stars. There's a lot of god stuff coming. I'm looking forward to "Mary Poppins." Me, too. Me, too. So obviously the "Star wars" movie that's the big one. I know. Coming up, countdown has begun.

