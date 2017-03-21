Transcript for Dad of missing teen pleads for her return

Back now with that manhunt for a teacher on the run with a 15-year-old student from his former school and brand-new surveillance video of the kidnapper as the girl's family pleads for her return and Eva pilgrim spoke with them. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: George, her dad saying he never saw this coming. Like so many other dads of teenage daughter, he worried but says he never worried about a teacher at her school. This morning, new images in the search for a missing Tennessee teen and the former teacher accused of kidnapping her. We have imminent concern for her well-being. Reporter: They released this showing tad Cummins days before the disappearance in a store where he appears to be picking up women's hair die. Police say the teacher plotted Elizabeth Thomas' abduction after he was suspended from the school accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the teen. A claim he denied. He declared himself a father figure to her, then she changes her social media status to that of wife. That adds up to a very scary picture. Please let us know you're all right and please come home to us. Reporter: This morning a father begging for the return of his daughter. She's 15 years old. You send your kids to school. You know, you trust they're going to be all right there. Reporter: School officials confirming 50-year-old tad Cummins was Elizabeth Thomas' health sciences teacher and said Cummins dazzled her with elaborate tales of being a millionaire, former CIA operative and secret missions. She had been taken up so much by him and he had told her all these lies and it was just so much more exciting. Reporter: Elizabeth was last seen eight days ago when she was dropped off as a restaurant in Tennessee. A cell phone ping in Decatur, Alabama the same day and the teen told her sibling to call police at 6:00 P.M. The day she disappeared. Doesn't that say to you she doesn't want to be gone and leave? Reporter: Family says she was extremely social. Couldn't go a day without contact with certain friends and siblings. It has now been more than a week. They say that silence terrifies them, George. That is scary. Okay, Eva, thanks very much.

