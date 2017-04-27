Transcript for Dale Earnhardt, Jr. on what he'd want to tell his dad

Or racing star Dale Earnhardt junior is speaking out for the first time since announcing his retirement. He says the concussion that forced him off the track last year was not the driving force behind his decision. And he says he wishes he could talk to his late father mostly about life off the track. I'd ask him what he thought about Amy my wife had esteem Li thinks about mainly my personal stuff. When we had conversations. It was always about. Personal things in life are your morals where they need to be are you doing the right thing you treat and somebody right are you acting right. Everett that's about how to drive a car. Earn our says he was nervous announcing his retirement because he didn't want to disappoint anyone.

