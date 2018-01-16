Transcript for Dan Tyminski rocks out Times Square to his hit 'Temporary Love'

I. I think. Show 39. Here but oh morning but jail. Minds. Yeah. Yeah. There. Everybody knows it made me through the rebels. I. So the stone grow its market share. Did perky is. Losing out. Oh Santa. I'm money. Okay. Yeah. We're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.