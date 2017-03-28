Transcript for 'Dance Moms' star announces she's quitting the TV show

We're back with that big announcement from "Dance moms" star Abby Lee Miller. She revealed she is quitting the show saying she was manipulated and disrespected by producers but she's also facing a much bigger problem, possible prison time, Amy. Isn't that right. That is correct and Abby Lee Miller may be in legal hot water personally but that did not stop her from lashing out in an Instagram post announcing there that she is quitting the hit show blaming the producers and leaving her fans in limbo. Too sloppy. Get up in the air on that. Reporter: For seven seasons millions have tuned in to watch Abby Lee Miller push. No. None. Reporter: Punish. You're too tall for us today. Reporter: And pit young dancers and their stage moms against one another at the abbey Lee dance company in Pittsburgh and now L.A. Everybody is watching you cry. Save your tears for the pill Loy. Reporter: The future of the hit "Dance moms" is uncertain after Miller took to Instagram late Sunday to tell her 3.2 million followers she's bowing out. You better stand up straight because I've had it. Reporter: The 50-year-old posting, I will no longer take part in "Dance moms." I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all of the ideas, to no avail. Please welcome to the stage -- Miller citing a recent clash with producers posting I don't have a problem working with any kid. I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful. I just have a problem with being manipulated. Disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt. Abby Lee Miller has been very vocal in the past and insiders have said, look, there's a lot of tension between her and purchases. Right now there's a lot at stake. Is this the end of an era? I hope it's not. Reporter: Outside the studio she has plenty of real-life drama to deal with now facing up to 2 1/2 years in prison after leading guilty to bankruptcy fraud last summer. A federal grand jury indicting her for attempting to hide more than $700,000 of income from her hit shows, seminars and merchandise sales. Placing some of the blame for her financial troubles on the show during this "E.P." Interview. Everybody think, oh, wow, she's probably booming. She probably has tons and tons of kids now. It's the opposite. Kids left because of the crew and stepping on their bags and pushing then out of the way. Reporter: This morning lifetime isn't commenting leaving fans wondering if the reality show has had its final curtain call. And Abby Lee Miller is set to be sentenced back in may where she will learn if she gets prison time for just probation for that guilty plea to bankruptcy fraud. We'll have to wait to see what happens and see what happens with the show ratings. That's right, because I mean I'm just going to -- full disclosure. My kids love the show. I've seen it because it's been on and she's the big draw. Talk about tension, she creates it. That creates the drama which kinds people watching. It's okay. I haven't. Like making dinner in the background while it's on. Sure. She's like, what's that? Nice save.

