Transcript for The new 'Dancing' cast plays a wedding dance game live on 'GMA'

crazy moves that people bust out at weddings. Like the shopping cart and the lawn mower. Right. Well, we're about to discover the next big move with a game we are calling create the craze wedding dance edition. Yeah. There is an everyday object under each of these mirror ball dopes. When we lift this up it's girls versus guys. You make your own dance according to what it is. All right. We got to get started. We're going to get started. The first object is a hair dryer. Witney and Erika, let's see what you can do. Ready? ??? Hot love baby this evening ??? Got it? How about we do Chris Kattan and Val and see if they can top that with the hair dryer. ??? I need some hot stuff baby tonight ??? ??? I need some hot stuff baby this evening ??? Now, you're the judges, Tom and Laurie. Who created the craze? The blow drying one from the guys -- The guys? Yes, agreed. There's another chance, ladies, because object number two, the craze is the loofah. Simone -- Okay. Give us your best -- ??? shake your groove thing ??? ??? shake your groove thing shake your groove thing yeah yeah ??? ??? show them how to do it ??? So, good, guys. Bring the loofahs back, because Maks and Mr. T, let's show them what you got with the loofah. ??? Ready. ??? ??? shake your groove thing shake your groove thing ??? ??? yeah yeah ??? ??? show 'em how to do it now ??? ??? shake your groove thing ??? Okay. Tom and Laurie. We learned a lot about your hygiene. Who created the craze. I pity the loofah. I go with the girls on this. Lindsay and Simone. Are you going to be like that? Are you going to be like that? I'm going to see you after the show. Yeah. We have the tiebreaker. This is the tiebreaker. Okay, this is -- it's a potato and a peeler, okay? Sharna and Charo, ladies, you're up first. Take it away. Easy. ??? Bust a move ??? ??? ??? ladies dance ??? Okay. Rashad, let's do it. ??? You got it ??? ??? baby you got it ??? ??? ladies ??? All right. Here we go. The moment we've been waiting for, Laurie, Tom. Do we have a winner? I wish when I was potato peeling I looked like that. The guys. The guys. So good. All right. That was good. That was good. You'll see a lot more of it because the new season of "Dancing with the stars" premieres Monday, March 20th

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.