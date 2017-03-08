Transcript for Dangerous heat wave hits the Northwest

Skwk, thanjon Karl, thanks very much. That dangerous heat wave bringing triple-digit temperatures fueling massive wildfires and ginger is tracking the latest. Good morning. Good morning. We're now at almost 5.5 million acres burned year to date and the state of Oregon, the governor there declaring a state of emergency. Dozens of large wildfires raining throughout the west. A firefighter killed battling a blaze in Montana. 7,000 acres burning in the diamond creek fire in northern Washington state. Voluntary evacuations at the university of california-berkeley after a brush fire came close to the football stadium. Helicopters dropped water from a nearby reservoir. And look at the sky line of Portland, Oregon, a smoky haze blanketing most of the state. Check out the before and after of Seattle, those are not clouds on the satellite, by the way. That is smoke. All this as the northwest braces for another day of record-breaking heat. A mad rush for fans and ac units. In a region that's not used to this. Store shelves empty. Hospitals ready for a rare increase of heat-related illnesses. We're ready. We have systems in place to call in additional health care workers. Reporter: And it's not just the afternoon high, the overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s, way out of the ordinary for this region. You still see the red flag warnings in place that go all the way through northern California. Excessive heat warnings, heat advisories that go south of Monterey and air quality is bad and getting worse in a lot of these places from British Columbia fires into Washington state, some of it making it all the way to Minnesota. That historic heat again could see all-time records possible in Salem, Oregon today at 109, George. Okay, ginger, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.