Transcript for Dangerous winter weather forces school closings

Crossing east coast thousands of schools are closed or delayed. WABC's Kristin Thorne is on long Island. She has much more for us on that side of the story. Good morning, Kristin. Reporter: It's been pounding our area for the last several hours and officials are not taking any chances with this storm so we are beginning to see a lot of school closures and delays. Take a look at this. 3,000 schools across 9 states now affected by the storm from Maryland to Maine. Here in Nassau county on long Island we're about 30 miles east of New York City. I can show you the road conditions we're seeing here. We did not see the accumulation and are not seeing the accumulation that was originally expected but still slick conditions going on here and the story for Long Island is going to be the high winds. Robin. Those winds that's right, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.