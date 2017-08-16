Transcript for Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond

Let's do this, all right. So for 007 fans who thought Daniel Craig would never say these words again -- The name is bond, James bond. -- Well, we have some good news for you. Take a look. Daniel Craig, will you return as James bond? Yes. There you have it. Wow. Good job, Stephen Colbert. After months of speculation over who would take over the role, Craig confirming to Colbert he will take on bond one more time. This is a big change of tune from the interview he gave just after completing the last bond spill "Specter" when he said and I quote he would pressure slash his wrists than make another bond film. Did not make him popular at the time. Not a negotiating point. Apparently, so of that infamous quote he has come clean saying it was two days after he wrapped. He was exhausted and instead of saying something with style and grace, quote, I said something really stupid. He regrets it. He says he wants to do a great fifth film as bond and go out on a high note and, I'm sure he will. That movie which will be the 25th in the series coming out November 2019. There were two -- But you know what, he came back because he knew there were two candidates right here to play 007. Trust me, he wasn't worried about us. I will say this he isreat at it. He really is. He's a really good bond. Excited about that. How many pieces in "Pop news" have I done about who might play bond? So we can now put it to rest. Good. Also in "Pop news" this morning, an unlikely pairing. Lebron James taking a north break to executive produce Oscar winner Octavia spengser in a fantastic project about the first black female self-made millionaire in America, her name was madam C.J. Walker. The miniseries is based on the biography written by walker's great great granddaughter legal Ya bundles who with serve as a consultant. Who used to be here at ABC. Really? Yes, she did. All in the family. I feel like we're a part of this process. Lebron and Spencer's upcoming show will chronicle the social activist's life from being the daughter of a slave to being a wash woman to making it big with a beauty empire. Netflix reportedly interested in streaming the series. It's an incredible story. People need to know. People don't know her story. Ldron James, the king can do it all and Octavia. Whoo. Finally, Cindy Crawford opened doors of her beautiful malibu home for "Vogue's" web series called 73 questions if you haven't seen it. You have to check it out. She gives a glimpse at her home, her family, her photos and her sense of humor especially when her stunning 15-year-old daughter Kaia pops into the kitchen to join in. Take a look. So, Cindy, do you have any nicknames for your kids. She calls me Kiki and my brother P. Do your kids have make nicknames for her. Not that we can say in front of her. What's the favorite thing about your kid. That we're amazing. Whose interview is this anyway. Kaia is a natural. A modeling star in her own right. Look at her. She doesn't look anything like her mom. I mean -- No resemblance. One of three cover girls for the new "Teen vogue" volume 3. Congratulations, Kaia and her 18-year-old son Presley Gerber made an appearance in the "Vogue" video, yeah. So sorry about the gene pool in his family. The need an upgrade here. Clearly don't have looks. He is also a model. Shocker. You can see the whole video on vogue.com. They look like a really lovely family and lovely to look at. All the way around.

