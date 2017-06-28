Transcript for Daniel Day-Lewis makes career move from actor to fashion designer

Guys ready for "Pop news"? Yes. What's going on today. An update and reported Daniel day-lewis is saying farewell to show business. He's starting a new career as a fashion designer. The move from agoing to clothing designer was not made by the seat of his pant, yes, pun intended. Thank you. Turns out he's reportedly been planning it as far back as three years preparing for his upcoming and possibly last role. The Oscar winner will tar in a still untitled movie set in the fashion world in the 1950s in London due out this coming Christmas day. Leave it to a method actor like Daniel day-lewis to prove that art does, in fact, imitate life. Whatever we does, we wish him the best. If he is a smidgen as good a designer as an actor he will have an unbelievable career. So good. Spent five years making shoes. As a cobbler. It's a passion of his. We'll see this role and who knows what's next for him. I'm a huge fan. Also in "Pop news," speaking of art imitating life Hugh yakman entering the world of politic, George. Wow. At least in his next role. Ah. Thank you. I know. I'm full of it today taking on a story that rocked the news back in 19 8, it's called the front-runner in it he'll play Colorado senator Gary hart. A story many of us remember. I know Jesse, you weren't born yet. I was not. She's always -- talking about that. Was he a singer? Senator. Colorado senator, yes, he was the front-runner in the presidential candidate in the primary. Well, the news of an extramarital affair with actress model Donna rice rocked his career and Michael dukakis who had been trailing hart went on to win the democratic nomination then later lost to George H.W. Bush. You didn't know you were getting a history lesson today. Yeah, you know, I -- I look up to you very much and try to add a little bit of your world into mine sometimes. The movie being written by Jason writeman sounds interesting. In T news Adam driver more than just a Hollywood star, also a former marine and the actor went back to his roots. By surprising a fellow vet and his daughter with a scholarship and a new partnership he has with Budweiser that gives back to vets and their families. Take a look. You're in school now. Yes. And that's where you reached out to folds of honor and reached out to me and told me to let you no he that you got the scholarship. Oh, my goodness. Ah. Adam driver shows up at dawn Williams' house to give the folds of honor foundation grant so she can pursue her dreams of becoming a nurse and pay for all of her other school-related expenses. That is great. Paying it forward. Had a really cute picture that I'll save for tomorrow and end

