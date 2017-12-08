2 daredevils sued after Golden Gate Bridge stunt

More
Thomas Rector and Peter Kurer are being sued by the Golden Gate Bridge District after the pair climbed to the top of the iconic bridge.
2:20 | 08/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 daredevils sued after Golden Gate Bridge stunt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49174821,"title":"2 daredevils sued after Golden Gate Bridge stunt","duration":"2:20","description":"Thomas Rector and Peter Kurer are being sued by the Golden Gate Bridge District after the pair climbed to the top of the iconic bridge.","url":"/GMA/video/daredevils-sued-golden-gate-bridge-stunt-49174821","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.