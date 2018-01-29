Transcript for David Beckham opens up about coming back to the U.S.

Can't wait for the fashion segment. Turn to the exclusive one on one with David Beckham. The soccer superstar with a big announcement almost four years in the making. He is launching a new soccer team. Right here in the U.S. And Adrienne Bankert sat down with him. You played some soccer with him? You know what? The struggle is real. I had this tough assignment of signature across from David Beckham. He's talking about it as one of the challenges of his career. Talking about how this affects life and family. He's the global superstar. Still one of the most famous faces of international soccer. Married to Victoria Beckham. Father of four. He's officially the newest owner in major league soccer in Miami. A global sport. Coming to a global city. For me, is great news. So -- it's exciting. Reporter: It's been almost four years since he started his quest to bring soccer to Miami. His family by his side every step of the way. They've seen him come back. They've seen him smile talking about Miami. They're seeing me frustrated. And the way of teaching them is not all smooth sailing. You know, there's going to be difficult times. It's just how you react when you go through difficult times. Reporter: Wife Victoria, and their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and haerper, split time between the states and London. He had his first Cuban sandwich. He was like this is the best thing I've ever done. He's looking forward to that. I've made his dreams come true with a sandwich. Reporter: It brings imcloser to the east coast to see his son in New York at college. Harper, the daughter, is 6. I think she's a Dadds girl. Personally. But I -- I'm so proud of all the kids. You know, I'm so proud of what -- the people that they're becoming. Reporter: Victoria, about to start fashion week with work and school for the kids in the uk. No family move to Florida yet. We'll still be living in London. I'll be spaengd huge amount of time here. Whenever they can, they'll be coming over. Reporter: When the whole family is on the same continentings they'll celebrate. We have fair trade. Megan mark sl going across the pond to become a royal. And we have soccer royalty coming state side. I feel like we got a good deal. I'm so excited to bring the team to Miami. And off camera, he mejsed that he loves that Meghan Markle is a londoner and a royal now. I asked him how he stayed so humble. He stops with pictures. He said my dad would kill me if he let it go to his head. One of my first assignments was to interview him. That was what I got. A down to Earth guy. Sweet, inside and out. Much are the, plisz Victoria. Thank you, Adrienne.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.