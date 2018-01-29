Transcript for David Beckham opens up about parenting: 'We all try our best'

The lessons that you are learning about overcoming. What are you talking to your kids about when you're teaching them when your parenting them I mean obviously they're seeing you grow up and down up and and you can't tell them all the business details that. What kind of message are you relaying to your kids I think you know he. You know when you when you have children you know you want to protect them you want to teach them you want to teach them eight for practices behavior in the run manna to be respectful. To be a lot. And you know not what's on that happens he knows a parent it's it's difficult sentences to do that with Kate's. And we will try our best it's not always and you know in a post to place so I think. I always try to teach my kids in the wrong way ought failed I was apple opposite cute you know and you know that was a long time ago. And then these days is different. I always tell my kids to be respectful of the alliance. To treat people and you wanna be treated. And I'm very lucky four Kate's very plot. An amazing individuals. And that passionate about everything they do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.