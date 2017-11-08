{"id":49148296,"title":"David Tennant says he 'feels the pressure' remaking the classic show 'Ducktales' ","duration":"2:19","description":"The cast of the reboot opens up about the new show in an interview with \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/video/david-tenant-feels-pressure-remaking-classic-show-ducktales-49148296","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}