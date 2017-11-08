David Tennant says he 'feels the pressure' remaking the classic show 'Ducktales'

More
The cast of the reboot opens up about the new show in an interview with "GMA."
2:19 | 08/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for David Tennant says he 'feels the pressure' remaking the classic show 'Ducktales'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49148296,"title":"David Tennant says he 'feels the pressure' remaking the classic show 'Ducktales' ","duration":"2:19","description":"The cast of the reboot opens up about the new show in an interview with \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/video/david-tenant-feels-pressure-remaking-classic-show-ducktales-49148296","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.