Transcript for David Tennant says he 'feels the pressure' remaking the classic show 'Ducktales'

??? Ducktales whoo-hoo ??? Reporter: Disney is bringing back the classic with the reboot featuring an all new cast of characters and great to have some with us. David, the name of scrooge mcduck and Dan and Ben Schwartz who plays dewy. This is such a fun, classic show and stars out with one hour. Before its even aired they picked up a season two. You guys must be excited about the reception already. Yeah, it's a little overwhelming. I didn't grow up with the show but people have such an emotional attachment to it which is amazing to be part of. One fees the pressure. Do you feel the pressure of it. Yeah, it's the show we both watched growing up. My friends are like have kids and they're like don't mess it up. A clip uncle scrooge mcduck with his great nephews, Huey, Dewey and louie. Whatever happened to you? From the clip you have nothing to worry about. Thank you. 48 episodes of that. It's going to be really good. Hopefully more. The one thing you can't help but think about is the catchy theme song. You did a viral video. Oh, wow. Of you guys. Yeah, the whole cast sang the theme song. Oh, there we are. It's far too high. It really needed to be taken down a key or two for me. So nice to be with you guys. Thank you. Congratulations. I am glad you're bringing it back, "Ducktales" premieres on Disney xd with an one-hour TV movie August 12th before the series gets started on September 23rd. You don't want to miss it. Check it out. All right, I want to thank

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.