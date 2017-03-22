Transcript for Dax Shepard opens up about 'Chips'

Like Jimmy -- take it. Man up, John. I'll do it. I'll do it. Okay. Jesus, John. John. Okay, okay. You got to aim ten degrees to the left. Go. Oh. Are you aiming ten degrees to the left? Fire. Ooh. I know. Whoa! Good morning. Everybody is going to love seeing you on that. A lot of scenes on the bike. Yes, I'm a big, big motorcyclist. It's my number one hobby and so this movie was purely an excuse. Oh, yeah, I was born atop a motorcycle. This whole movie was an excuse to ride that thing around. That's me with the camera on the front of the motorcycle. To justify it to Kristen, it's work. It's paying the bills, all right. Putting bacon on the table. But the first time we met he pulled up on a bike like that and I was like, that's a cool guy. At a dinner party? We've dined together in yes. Yes. Almost as thrilling as hugging you. So why don't you -- The second after we get off the air you're getting another hug. You know what, everybody, make sure you check it out. "Chips" hits theaters on Friday.

