Transcript for 1 dead after carbon monoxide leak at hotel pool

Thank you. Now to that tragedy at a hotel pool over the weekend. One teen died. Several others hospitalized after being poisoned by carbon monoxide and Alex Perez has that story. Reporter: This morning, investigators are looking into what caused the fatal carbon monoxide leak at the pool at this quality inn & suites in Michigan that turned this into a deadly scene. The children were swimming around 10:00 A.M. Saturday when a hotel staffer peered through a window and saw them lying unconscious on the deck of the indoor pool. The kids were surrounded. The pool passed out throwing up. All I remember is me just passing out and hitting my head. Reporter: Investigators say the lethal carbon monoxide fumes were released from the hotel's broken pool heater. With the carbon monoxide reading of 800 parts per million. That's more than 16 times higher than the federal safety level of 50 parts per million. That's an extreme danger level. 800. You have minutes. Reporter: Six children between 12 and 14 were rushed to local hospitals. One boy Brian Douglas Watts died en route. Family and friends releasing balloons in his memory over the weekend. The hotel chain telling ABC news, our thoughts are with the families who were affected adding as the investigation continues, their highest priority is always the Seattle and well-being of our guests. And authorities here have not yet determined when the hotel will re-open. Six of the people who survived this ordeal have been treated at the hospital and released. They're now back home with their families. Amy. All right, ail elect, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.