2 dead in Learjet crash

The plane was approaching New Jersey's Teterboro Airport when eyewitnesses say it lost control, flipped and slammed into industrial buildings, leaving two crew members dead.
1:43 | 05/16/17

Transcript for 2 dead in Learjet crash

