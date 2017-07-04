Transcript for At least 2 dead in Stockholm 'terrorist attack': Swedish PM

Breaking right now in the last hour what appears to be a terror attack in Sweden. A small truck drove into a crowded shopping area in downtown Stockholm Swedish does she see it right there. Say several people have been injured when a straight to our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross and Brian. Police are treating this for now is a terrorist attack. That's right George for the moment police in Stockholm Sweden say there consider this to be. A possible act of terrorist. In the last hour all large dump truck reportedly ran down a group of pedestrians in a shopping area of central Stockholm and then crashed into a department store. Stockholm police spokesperson tells ABC news there were all a large number of people injured but no other details at this point. Swedish television video of the aftermath shows police and fire trucks at the scene and what appeared at one point to be a small ball of flames at the front of the truck. Some people at the scene have reported hearing gunfire but that has not been confirmed by Swedish authorities and we will continue to monitor these developments as they unfold.

