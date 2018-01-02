Transcript for 1 dead in train accident with GOP lawmakers onboard

We move to that deadly train crash in Virginia. More than 100 Republican lawmakers were on board when the train collided with a garbage truck. Several lawmakers with mds scrambled to help the injured and the NTSB is now investigating. Linzie Janis is on the scene in crozet. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. You can see that devastating crash scene behind me. That garbage truck split in two. Crash everywhere. Some of those lawmakers who were also mical professionals jumping into action to help the injured but they were unable to save one man. This morning authorities iteming 28-year-old Christopher Foley who died. Mass casualty incident, level one. Reporter: The train packed with more than 100 lawmakers. Their staffers and families traveling from Washington to a GOP retreat at the greenbrier resort in West Virginia when it slammed into a garbage truck. Foley was a passenger on that truck. Boom, jarring type of sound and feeling. Strange. Almost like an explosion. We are transporting another critical to a helicopter. Reporter: Lawmakers who are also doctors scrambling to help. I got blood on my shirt. Forgive me. I did cpr and it didn't look good for him but the other gentleman we were able to keep a pulse. Reporter: Senators Jeff flake and bill Cassidy helping those rendering medical aid carrying this passenger on a stretcher. The scene eerily familiar to those who were there at that baseball practice in June. I thought I never want to experience a day like this again and, unfortunately, it came too soon. Reporter: In total six people including Minnesota congressman Jason Lewis who suffered a concussion were sent to the hospital. This morning one in critical condition. The NTSB is trying to figure out why that truck was on the tracks despite there being crossing Gates here. They expect to recover two data recorders from the train. As for those Republican lawmakers they are now on their retreat. They began with a prayer for the victims. And we pray, as well. All right, Linzie, thank you. Let's go to new concerns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.