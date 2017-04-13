Transcript for Deals and steals: The best bargains on personalized products

All right. We're here with Tory Johnson in a design it yourself edition of "Deals & steals" with savings up to 72% and we have some guests. Some special guests. 7-week-old parker is hanging out with me. I have parker's sister Madison. They're two of nine. Two of nine. Two of nine siblings ready for adoption and we'll tell you about it. First Dees. They're here to make the deals cuter. Yeah. So collage.com, I took the liberty of choosing this photo for a tote. And what's amazing about this company, they'll take the puppy pictures and put them on bags for birthdays, family reunions. I'll send it to Tom. Gisele's new bag. You can choose one to ten photos. I like one nice big photo, 30 to $35 and slashed them by 53%, 14 to $15 depending on size and free shipping. Free shipping from collage. For $3 extra you can do a cross body. Amazing. I love those. Next up from homes custom. All dog and cat bowls. I'm always asked to do cat deals. This is the first time we're doing a cat deal. Put your cat's name. Dog's name. Three different colors, two different sizes, eight different styles, ceramic bowls, also dishwasher safe and love that. Really great deal, normally 30 to $35, slashed in half, 15 to $17.50 "You're so vain" furry friends. Keep parker away from the food. Next up from rustic cuff. We love them. This is a gran Sasso cuff. Two initials. You see the two initial, gz for ginger, two initials or two numbers, whatever it is that matters most to you and Jenny beads, beautiful faceted beads so you can sort of create the color collection you like that either matches your mood or your outfit. Phenomenal deal on these. Normally starting the $54 slashed by 56%, $24 to $38 for a beautiful personalized cuff. Okay. All interchangeable watches. You can either get a box set that has 13 meeses with 80 different combinations or individual watches, many of them are water resistant, fashion dials depending on the style you choose but all mix and match pieces so you can create the kind of color that just feels right to you in that particular moment. Really great deal on these, normally 35 to 70. These are all slashed by 60%. $14 to $28 so boxed set, 24 to 28. A single watch starts at $14. I love that. Okay, so this is really fun. Food. Food, this is from a company in Pittsburgh, they make these -- they call them their wacky twists and wacky cracker sets, so for the crackers, the seasoning that you'll mix with your favorite saltines or crackers will turn these into gourmet treat, no cooking, no mess, no fuss. These absorb into the crackers or for pretzels they adhere to the crackers. I got a little lesson in gourmet snacking. Adhere. Adhere or absorb. Depending on the set you choose, 35 to $36 all slashed in half, 16 to $17.50. Really nun. Last up, creativity for kids. I love split these are really fun kits. We've got trip and zor helping us out playing, coloring. What's fabulous about these, especially the spark lab ones, they mimic an exhibit at the smithsonian so kids really can have a lot of fun and they're also very educational so that's what we love, 15 to $25, all slashed in half, $7.50 to $12.50. And everybody here is going home with a voucher for a photo tote from collage.com and craft kit from creativity kits from north shore animal league America. I mean they're amazing. I got to say parker is a sweetie. So open up your heart and we partnered with all of these companies on these deals. Get details on our website and

