Transcript for Deals and Steals: The best fashion bargains

They do. Can you believe it? I can. You always amaze me. I'm in love with this company. We partnered with okob and these are jelly shoes. Feel how flexible. What I love about these, unbelievable comfort, style, flexibility, super easy to clean if it gets dirt on it, swipe it off. The ballet style, I don't think it's possible to find a more comfortable one constructed like this all made in America which is a huge bonus on these. We've got the ballet flats and then the peep toe wedges from weekend to work, work to weekend, whichever way you're going. We got some of our audience members representing south Carolina, San Diego, Staten Island and Dallas, they've all given me a thumb's up. There they are waving on cue. They all gave me a thumb's up for comfort. These are an amazing deal. Depending on the style you choose, 40 to $56, slashed in half, 20 to $28 for 20 bucks you won't a more comfortable ballet flat. She was like, oh, those are mine. All right, preheels. You and I were talking about this. Wish you had this when -- When I was playing. You can use it now. Not wearing comfortable shoes like the okabs. You spray it on any area of your foot where there's irritation with your shoe. If it's a little baby toe or back of your heel and this creates a dry invisible barrier that will prevent that rubbing and irritation. And blisters. So you don't get blisters. I know when I said when I was playing football, preheels. You didn't play in heels. It's for sneakers too. Loafers, doesn't matter. Not just for women. $23 slashed in half, $11.50. So, from yummy, this is shapewear that doesn't suffocate you. So you get slimming, smoothing, shapewear, tops and bottom, big variety of assortment. Extra small to 3x. All incredible price, these range from $18 to $38 and slashed them in half, 9 to $19 to get a little shapewear. Okay, so these are flexible and fit on almost any wrist. Look at that. Styling. These are called open air cuffs because as you see there's like that air style in them. These are so affordable and they adjust a little bit of kind of dazzle to any particular outfit. They range from $24 to $60 especially if you're choosing a set slashed by 53%. 9 to $28 and free shipping from pinkhouse. Almost everything way under 20 bucks. I love this company. So check this out. That one is for you to smell. What do you smell? Coconut. This one is the coconut verbena. The cool thing about it it is a body wash infused buffer. You use it in the shower or bath and will cleanse, moisturize, exfoliate then nourish your skin and leave you smelling great. This is your soap. Yes, it does everything in one but kind of elevates the soap experience. Elevates the shower experience. If you're too lazy to put soap on, perfect. The shimmer collection or the men's buffer, shimmer collection levers a little dash of shimmer on your skin which I think is fabulous. These are gorgeous. Think of mother's day. $14 to $20 normally slashed in half, 7 to 10 bucks. Fabulous. Then this is called everything orgo. It is an organizer when you open it like this adds extra counter space and don't have any space, this kind of gives you that counter space for an airplane, kids' craft project, normally $45 slashed 20 bucks. 20 bucks. 20 bucks orgo. Beauty on the go. There you go. You know what, you're so great everyone here is going home with pinkhouse style bracelets and buffers from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.