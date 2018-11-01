Transcript for Deals and Steals: Must-have products to pamper yourself with

It's our first "Deals & steals" of 2018. Tory Johnson in the house with great items to pamper yourself starting at just $6. Love it. $6. So, you know, you talk about pampering yourself and we talk a lot about self-care. I feel like all of these things are good for soul care. Like focusing on your soul. So choose to be nice. Kind of the best way to kick off the year for me. Choose to be nice. It was started by a mom in Boston who said she was worried about her teenage son on social media, at school. Just everywhere and she found herself constantly saying the one bit of advice to him and his friends, just choose to be nice. Choose to be nice. So she built this company based on that social movement and does great programs in elementary schools and middle schools to bring this anti-bullying pro-niceness campaign so there are hoodies, t-shirts for adults and kids, a variety of colors and just a variety of styles and colors. You can't go wrong with this one. Normally 24 to $50 all slashed in half, 12 to $25. Audience. Don't they look great? They look great. They're looking good. Another one I love is may designs so this little book here, this is my favorite. Okay, so they make agendas for 2018. Fitness, budget, meal planners, all of those. The gratitude journal is my favorite and this little teeny one, you can put it in your pocket, purse, have you your name on the front and you pour your heart onto the pages. One thing a day. They allow you spaces for five things a day but if you just put down onm thing every day that went right, we are so focused every day on everything that went wrong and how miserable and angry we are. And it's no way to live and you if can take one thing, here's what went right today, here's what I'm grateful for you reflect back on this, things will be all right. I agree. Big assortment to choose from. Variety of sides, pattern, styles and the Pantone color cover, 18 to $28 normally and slashed them in half, $9 to $14. Really nice. Two for two, Tory. I love the energy. Three, you guys are smelling these. Yeah, we have. This is your favorite. Coconut, apricot, lemon. Six different scents and call them dessert for your skin. Little sugar cube for the shower. Don't eat it. I'm not going to eat it. It looks good and smells good enough to eat so when you get that all wet it's got sugar and Shea butter in it but obviously wet it feels good on your skin and you can use one at a time. I think quite frankly they work from experience, you could get two uses out of them. This scent is spectacular and your skin will feel fabulous. Dessert for your skin. Two different sizes, 12 to $24 slashed in half. $6 to $12. They're great. Really nice. I love these. Treat yourself. Okay. Mission. Yes. So you know mission. Mission makes great atleisure wear. We have their new yoga collection and yoga accessory, towels, mat covers, headband, socks. That's a headband. There you go. Get into it. I thought it was like fifty shades of grey. All has vapor technology that will absorb the sweat. Keep you dry and cool longer. Normally 18 to $85. Everything slashed in half. 9 to $42.50. Love the blue. Pretty. Look comfortable. Okay, well, okay, you look comfy and cozy. So look at this. Super fleece, feel how soft this is. Soft. We're enjoying her. So this has a pocket in there for your feet so your toesies never fall out. These are fabulous. A variety of color, normally $40 slashed in half, 20 bucks. Can't beat that. And then finally, satin pillowcases, standard size and kingsize. A variety of colors and all really great neutrals. As you and I were saying great for your hair, skin, luxurious. Anti-wrinkle. Yes, they're also machine washable and dryable so that's easy maintenance on these. I'm in on these. Normally. 64 to $68 for the pair. We've slashed them in half, 32 to $30 for the pair. Two for the price of one. Tory, fantastic. Everybody, just want you to know we adore you, thank you for coming. Everybody here is going home with many something special from mission and we have partnered with all of these great

