Transcript for Deals and steals on wheels: The best bargains from Philadelphia

It is time for "Deals & steals on wheels" celebrating small businesses across the country and our own Tory Johnson is live in Philadelphia which is a city full of history and beautiful landmarks. Tory is joined by Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross and the city's biggest cheerleader, the phillie phanatic. Tory, show us what you have. So, we've got an amazing crowd in philly celebrating small business week and we're starting with some of the very best here in philly that I'm so excited about so first up divigy started by three generations of women, active wear designed and manufactured right here in Philadelphia. There you see, grandma, mom, daughter, the whole group, right here with us too modeling supersoft flattering fabric, beautiful comfortable fit, a variety of pieces from tanks to capris to shorts that our phanatic has got over there. A terrific line. Normally ranging from $38 to $95 but Nadine hooked us up. She slashed it in half and everything is $19 to $47 from devigi. A fabulous line. We couldn't come to philly without having scrub daddy. Scrub daddy as everybody knows from "Shark tank" was one of the originals on "Shark tank." One of the best "Shark tank" successes in the history of the program, the sponge with the smiley face. Two different sizes, perfect sponge. You guys are representing, right? Team scrub daddy and a four-pack for you on these sponges normally $16 but we're cutting that in half. $8 for the four-pack on scrub daddy, Lori Greiner told me it's one of her most exciting "Shark tank" deals ever so we couldn't be in philly without a little bling. Mar Lann Schiff of "Good morning America" viewer favorite took all of her design experience from working for all the big names in New York City, came back here to philly to design a line that as you guys know is all about statement pieces that are very affordable so you guys got some bracelets you're modeling for us. The bracelets, fabulous crystal bracelets and also these gorgeous pendant necklaces that can be long or short. Just a big versatile collection. Semiprecious stones, crystals, these are pieces that you sort of don't have to think twice about just putting on with either a dress or a t-shirt of the you've got it and a really phenomenaldeal from Marlyn. Normally $70 to $112 but what you got for us? A 70% savings. Every single piece is $21 to $34. So, I think this bling is going to be really good. Okay, so Michael, what do you think? Well, I think it's phenomenal. That 70% off is incredible, Tory. The hinge is you're not done yet. You have one more deal to go and you'll make the company owner small business dreams come true so take it away. Yes, okay, so our last deal, I love this company. This is all hand poured soy wax rit into these and they've got lots of funny sayings. You are very a-peeling. A really good apple scent. That's good, right? We love the scents on these. There's a variety of best-sellers, funny ones, springtime favorites and what's great about these when you purchase them you're getting a set of four or six depending on the size and bundle you choose. A really terrific company, these are normally for the bundle $88 to $6. But all of these are slashed, I got this one, 50% off. $44 to $48 for all of them. And we're not done with candelp es. This is Kelly who started candelp some telling me about herself and her story. She had a rough childhood you told me. Your grandma raised you, the one constant, the rock, always there for you and grandmahony when she was diagnosed with cancer Kelly started making them and selling them so -- there she is grandmahony to pay for her cancer treatments and one of grandmahony's last wishes was for Kelly to build this business and you've done just that. You've built this business. I know that one of the big dreams also is for you to be able to go to a trade show to be able to kind of spread the love on candelp es and that's expensive. That's a $10,000 expense. And so our friends at vistaprint, our sponsors at vistaprint are giving you $10,000 to help grandmahony's dream come true? Thank you so much. You told me you and grandmahony used to watch "Good morning America" when you were a little girl together. Yes, we did. They did and so this is going to make grandmahony really proud. So thank you to vistaprint for this amazing thing. Michael, back to you. All right, thank you, Tory. I'm a big fan of kiwi and

