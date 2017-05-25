Now Playing: Teen Climber: Too Young to Scale Mt. Everest?

Now Playing: Wounded Warrior Makes History on Mount Everest

Now Playing: Deaths on Mt. Everest raise safety concerns

Now Playing: Mandisa performs 'Unfinished' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'Tootsie' heads to Broadway

Now Playing: Gordon Ramsay judges the 'GMA' battle of the burgers

Now Playing: Chelsea Manning to speak in exclusive ABC News interview

Now Playing: Deals and steals: Summer must-haves for $20 and under

Now Playing: The best advice from movie characters

Now Playing: Javier Bardem dishes on playing the villain in new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie

Now Playing: Teacher who surprised her student with news he could graduate appears live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Inside Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney World

Now Playing: Is your lack of sleep killing you?

Now Playing: Sea lion, bonobo incidents with humans raise safety concerns

Now Playing: Robin Roberts voices character on 'Doc McStuffins'

Now Playing: BBB issues nationwide warning about Payless Car Rental

Now Playing: Advertisers abandon Sean Hannity in wake of conspiracy theories

Now Playing: Manchester United scores victory amid city's grief

Now Playing: Guardian reporter recounts run-in with GOP candidate