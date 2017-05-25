Deaths on Mt. Everest raise safety concerns

More
Ten people have died climbing the mountain this year, including four whose bodies were recently found in a tent in an area known as "the death zone."
5:30 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deaths on Mt. Everest raise safety concerns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47631072,"title":"Deaths on Mt. Everest raise safety concerns ","duration":"5:30","description":"Ten people have died climbing the mountain this year, including four whose bodies were recently found in a tent in an area known as \"the death zone.\"","url":"/GMA/video/deaths-mt-everest-raise-safety-concerns-47631072","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.