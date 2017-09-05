Transcript for Debating the latest doughnut trends

square this morning and who loves a good doughnut? I love a great doughnut. You know, doughnuts are like a staple of life in economy opinion but there are few guys on board with the over the top food trend, you know, they're like a bloody Mary with an entire burger. Fried chicken and bacon. Or a milk shake that looks like a candy shop exploited on it. People go over the top with these food things. A bloody Mary -- That's a trend. The trend is these doughnuts, two guys writers for Bloomberg think doughnuts have gone too far and that doughnuts should just be kept simple, people. We've got unique flavors. We're not doing that. The doughnut project in new York and we're not keeping it simple. We'll see if maybe we should venture out a little bit. Three different types of doughnuts here and I just want to get your opinion on these doughnuts. The first one -- Tell us what's in them. This is called those Beetz are dope. It's smothered in sweet -- You eat it then. It is smothered in sweet beet glaze and filled with ricotta. Okay. Who wants to try it? Okay. I love her spirit. There you go, ma'am. Okay. Wait. Listen. Go ahead. Give it a try, ma'am and see what you think about that. You like that or should we keep it simple? It's good. There we go. Those Beetz are dope? George, in front of you have the everything doughnut. Light cream cheese glaze, roasted poppy seed. Black and white sesame seeds, pe PETAs and a hint of garlic and sea salt. Are you interested? I'll try hers. All right. Perfect. You're not interested. Who wants to try this one? Anybody. I'll try that one. That doesn't look so bad. We have some finicky eating hosts up here. I'll tell you that. I said I would try this. I did that without knowing what was in it. This is the Bennett doughnut, George. No matter what he says you have to take a bite. Inspired by the everlasting arms cocktail it includes pineale, banana liquor. That's not bad. Salernun. It's a sweet syrup. I was so close. A sweet syrup used in tropical drinks. Wait for it. It's actually good. Wow! I wanted to you taste it but I was not expecting that. No, it's a real doughnut. It's sweet. You know what, that's all I got. I'm going to eat a doughnut now. Krispy kreme, can we give a shoutout to -- Come on. Yeah. You tried one too. We got a great guest coming. Emmy nominated actress for "Big bang theory" has a ph.d. And brand-new book called "Girling up." Please welcome mayim Bialik. Thank you. Hi. Thanks so much. I haven't seen you. Mwah. Hello, baby. Come on. I'll offer you a doughnut. I don't want any part of it. Don't worry. You're safe. I love the subtitle it's called "Girling up: How to be strong, smart and spectacular." I have two girls at home. What's the secret? The secret is to read this book, obviously. Honestly I don't know that I have the secret but what I wanted to do was sort of present from a scientific perspective because I'm trained as a scientist and also from my personal experience as a person in the public eye as a female my whole life pretty much sort of my take on what my experience was, I was a late bloomer. There were a lot of lessons to be learned from being a late bloomer but also wanted to write this for all kinds of girls and target ages between 10 an 18 but anyone who knows a girl in that age range or is a father of a girl or mother of a girl in that age range I'm told a lot of people wish they had this when they were younger so -- That's great. I wish I had it when I was yourer. Things worked out well for you. You said you were a scientist, you have your ph.d. In neuroscience from UCLA which is outstanding and you know what, it's been -- you have two boys at home and there are lessons that apply to everybody, though. Absolutely. You know, my boys are 8 and 11 and, you know, obviously there are things -- my 11-year-old is the first to read this book. He proofread it and also just to make sure the language was right. He didn't like chapter one at all because it got a lot of diagrams. And there's the little one, yeah. But, yeah, there are absolutely things about sort of making an impact in the world. Making choices that are smart and things about dating and the loss of courtship which seems to have gone away in the last, you know, the last 10, 20, 30 years. Those are things I do talk to my boys about but because I'm a female and sort of my experience and there's a lot of my life in it I wrote it specifically for girls and girls and boys are different. Obviously boys need books as well but as I point out, you know, male anatomy is on the outside. Everything is kind of there. For girls there's a lot inside emotionally as well so it deserves special attention. I do think, though, as a father of young girls and one son I think it's very important that boys learn as well. I don't hi this is just simply for girls. No, for sure. I agree. I want to -- we all remember "Blossom," right? Big fan of that. But such a big fan of "Big bang theory" too. Thank you. Those moves. Do you still have the moves? I have those moves but I don't have the body that does those moves. Do you love that "Big bang theory" has enabled you and the team to make being a nerd cool? You know, I mean I've always thought being a nerd is cool because I've had no choice. Good answer. But, yeah, I mean honestly I credit our writers and our producers who really craft characters that, I mean I know plenty of people like all these characters and so for me it's really -- it's gratifying to be able to play a scientist and also a female scientist who is exactly how she wants to be and who has a successful relationship -- I mean successful being it took fives year for them to kiss but still. I talk about that in "Girling up" too, I promise. So happy you came in and shared this with us. So happy you wrote this book.

