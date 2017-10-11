Transcript for Deep freeze moves east after slamming Midwest

want to start out with the deep freeze and record low temperatures that could be coming to here in New York and going to get down to the 20s tonight and ginger will start us off with that great news. Good morning, ginger. Good morning to you, Michael. We told you it was coming and we are in the thick of it now. Not just, oh, this is November. This will break records today from Toledo, Ohio, to New York City potentially tomorrow morning. That video from sheboygan county, Michigan, shows you what it looks like with the snow and arctic blast but put it together and the feels like, 5 in Chicago, 8, Detroit, Pittsburgh already at 14, Minneapolis is subzero in the windchill department. Through what happens then tonight through tomorrow. So you may feel a little mild still along the coast but 45-mile-per-hour gusts possible. You could still take down branches, tonight, dinnertime, Boston feels like 16, earie, 19 and we could break records from North Carolina up to Maine supply think we love breaking records but just not those records, ginger. Now to Linzie Janis in chesterton, Indiana, and could lead to a messy commute. Reporter: It is going to be a bitterly and potentially dangerous commute across the midwest. We are just east of Chicago where it's 20 degrees but with the windchill, feels like 8 and as you can see we are moving through a lake-effect snow band right now. You can see the flurries coming down and accumulating on the road causing it to be thick. Some of these snow bands bringing blustery winds and whiteout conditions and a warning to drivers to slow down. In Michigan already slippery roads causing cars to careen into ditches. Again, if you're driving anywhere near the great Lakes, be ready. You could hit one of these snow bands. The frigid temperatures won't be around for two long by the beginning of next week and the midwest should see Normal temperatures once again. Thank you, Linzie. Stay inside and be careful if you're out on the roads.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.