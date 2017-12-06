Transcript for Defense to make case in Bill Cosby trial

We turn to Bill Cosby's showdown in court and the defense making their case for the first time this morning and ABC's linsey Davis is outside the courthouse in Pennsylvania. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Yes, of course, a very big day for the defense as it begins to lay out its case in defense of Bill Cosby. It's not clear just yet who they will call to the witness stand, of course, prior to the start of the trial, we heard Bill Cosby say that he did not plan to testify. The prosecution rested its case Friday after calling 12 witnesses including, of course, Andrea constand who is at the heart of this case, Cosby has pleaded not guilty to drugging and sexually assaulting the former temple university employee. It's also quite possible closing arguments could begin as early as today. One local defense attorney said if Cosby's lawyer, he is the best closer I have ever seen. This is Sinatra at Madison square garden in '74. Another big headline, ABC news has learned that Camille Cosby, Bill Cosby's wife of 53 years plans to escort her husband into court today. This will, of course, be the first time that we have seen her at the trial. Michael. All right, linsey, Camille joining him in court is a huge development. Has she made a statement or if not can we expect her to? Reporter: Yeah, two years ago #she did release a written statement where she defended her husband and said, he is the man you thought you knew. Today I would imagine a statement is unlikely but we'll see. All right, thank you, linsey Davis and we'll keep an eye on

