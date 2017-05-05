Transcript for Delta apologizes to family kicked off flight

Now we'll go to that delta flight incident that is sparking major backlash and showed you the family of four kicked off the plane and threatened with jail because they didn't want to give up their baby's seat. Delta is apologizing. Another airline apology. Another airline apology, Michael, good morning, this shows you just how quickly these situations escalate. How quickly they go from being a small issue on the plane to a family getting kicked off the plane and this morning, delta air lines is apologizing. I bought that seat. Reporter: Overnight Dell issug an apology after removing a California family that refused to give up that 2-year-old's seat on an overbooked flight. This is going to be a federal offense and then you and your wife will be in jail and your kids will be in foster care. Reporter: Delta saying we are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with delta and we've reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation. Delta's goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case, and we apologize. Brian Schear and his family were just trying to get home from a family vacation in Hawaii when the attendant suggested the little boy sit on his parent's lap for the duration of the flight. The schears refused and were asked to deplane. What, are we supposed to sleep in the airport? You should have thought about it at that point. You oversold the flight. Reporter: This is the latest confrontation between airline passengers and crew. In this video obtained by TMZ a delta pilot appears to hit a female passenger while deplaning in Atlanta on Friday. Tensions at an all-time high the past month, at least four other caught on camera alter indications including this now infamous video showing Dr. David Dao being dragged off a united flight in Chicago in early April. Now, congress intervening looking at several bills aimed at overhauling current airline policies hoping no family has to go through this. And the changes are coming since that incident on united. The airline has implemented ten new policy changes including they will no longer ask seated customers to give up their seats unless safety and security are a risk. Guys, southwest is also implementing changes in the wake of all of this. They're not overbooking their flights anymore. Jetblue says they never overbooked. They're never going to overbook in the future but changes are likely coming to a lot of these airlines and congress says if they don't make the changes, they'll force them on the company. This is all happening so rapidly. And you called this yesterday when we did the story. You said delta was going to come up really big. All right, thank you, Rebecca.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.