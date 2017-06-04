Delta gives out free pizza after cancelling 300 flights

Delta Air Lines said it ordered more than 700 boxes of pizza for customers impacted by weather-related cancellations and delays.
0:18 | 04/06/17

Hundreds of flight of our raving camp of across the country. But take a look at how delta is making it a little easier on their patented imagine looking out your window and you see there unloading pizza 700 pizzas they ordered. Keep your passengers at least fool with Cleveland makes everything better I guess in the engine for a long lake. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

