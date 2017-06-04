-
Now Playing: Pizza wars rage on
-
Now Playing: Pepsi apologizes for protest ad starring Kendall Jenner
-
Now Playing: High school journalists uncover story that leads to principal's resignation
-
Now Playing: Delta gives out free pizza after cancelling 300 flights
-
Now Playing: How to make the best Easter basket with slime eggs
-
Now Playing: Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer and Mckenna Grace open up about 'Gifted'
-
Now Playing: The 'Duck Dynasty' stars reveal a family divide in Trump support
-
Now Playing: 'Silicon Valley' actor Zach Woods reveals his celeb crush
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: The best bargains on spring fashion essentials
-
Now Playing: Severe storms hit the South, move east
-
Now Playing: Trump defends Bill O'Reilly amid sexual harassment scandal
-
Now Playing: Trump claims Susan Rice committed a crime, cites no evidence
-
Now Playing: Trump offers no evidence in claim that Susan Rice committed a crime
-
Now Playing: Republicans may use 'nuclear option' in Supreme Court vote
-
Now Playing: Trump administration weighs options after Syria attack
-
Now Playing: Trump says Syria chemical attack 'crossed many, many lines'
-
Now Playing: What to expect at Trump, Chinese president Mar-a-Lago meeting
-
Now Playing: 'Duck Dynasty' stars Willie and Korie Robertson divided on Trump support
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Mama June Shannon opens up about her dramatic weight loss
-
Now Playing: Another suspected chemical attack is latest chapter in brutal Syrian conflict